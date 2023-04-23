Parent and Community Center

Miss Teen Rosamond Izabel Heredia (left), Superintendent Barbara Gaines, Teen Miss Rosamond Nissa Vasquez, Grant Coordinator Fallon Mitchell and School Board Clerk Mario Gutierrez cut the ribbon Tuesday afternoon for Southern Kern Unified School District’s new Parent and Community Center.

 Photo courtesy of Fran Thompson

ROSAMOND — Southern Kern Unified School District’s new Parent and Community Center offers access to computers and resources such as brochures and literature to benefit parents whose child may have social/emotional issues or a learning disability.

The District held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon that was attended by Southern Kern trustees, administrators and other dignitaries, including representatives of elected officials.

