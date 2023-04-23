ROSAMOND — Southern Kern Unified School District’s new Parent and Community Center offers access to computers and resources such as brochures and literature to benefit parents whose child may have social/emotional issues or a learning disability.
The District held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon that was attended by Southern Kern trustees, administrators and other dignitaries, including representatives of elected officials.
The center, at 2800 Rosamond Blvd., is in a building near the front of Rosamond High School Early College Campus. It has its own entrance and exit. It is funded with a five-year, $7.1 million implementation grant from the California Community Schools Partnership Program. The first installment of the grant is about $1.35 million. Those funds paid for a grant coordinator and a digital marquee for the center, as well as the equipment and resources in the center.
“Now we move on to really, really living up to the expectation of the grant,” Superintendent Barbara Gaines said. “The whole purpose of this grant is centered on student success. In everything we do we have to ask, ‘How is this going to really benefit kids?’ ”
A community school is a “whole-child” school improvement strategy where the local educational agency and schools work closely with teachers, students and families, according the Department of Education. Community Schools partner with community agencies and local government to align resources to improve student outcomes.
The main lobby has three computers and a printer for parent use. Parents can use the computers to research colleges, look for a job, build a resumé, sign up for medical or dental or anything else for which they need the Internet.
“We have multiple comfortable seating areas,” grant coordinator Fallon Mitchell said.
There is also a staff office that can be used for parents who need to meet privately with District staff. The resource and reading room includes two comfortable chairs and three bookcases filled with a plethora of resources and books for children to check out.
“Basically, if I can’t answer your question, there’s something in there that will,” Mitchell said.
There are a multitude of posters on the walls with information for parents. There is also a back room for classes that includes a coffee bar with a Keurig machine, snacks and water. The room includes two Promethean smart boards that can be used for classes and training in English and Spanish, once those begin.
They are looking to offer parenting classes such as social and emotional health for children and drug awareness.
“All of us are coming together to figure out what the community can benefit from,” Mitchell said.
The center is next door to the adult education center. The Parent Center is open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with extended hoursof 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesdays.
“We just want to be able to bring a lot of awareness to them and make this a comfortable place for them to go in,” Gaines said.
She said the hours will be adjusted as needed and credited Mitchell and Sheryl Taylor, assistant superintendent of Special Education, for getting the center decorated and put together.
Anna Zarley, field representative for Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale and Laura Lynne Wyatt, district director for Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner presented certificates to Gaines for the event.
