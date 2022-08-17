LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission adopted a resolution to recommend approval to the City Council, of a zone text amendment to Title 17 of the Lancaster municipal code relating to alcoholic beverage establishments.

It would streamline the approval process, eliminating the need for a Conditional Use Permit in some cases and adding a Minor Use Permit for a convenience market/neighborhood market selling beer and wine, only.

