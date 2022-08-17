LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission adopted a resolution to recommend approval to the City Council, of a zone text amendment to Title 17 of the Lancaster municipal code relating to alcoholic beverage establishments.
It would streamline the approval process, eliminating the need for a Conditional Use Permit in some cases and adding a Minor Use Permit for a convenience market/neighborhood market selling beer and wine, only.
The Planning Commission voted 3-0 at Monday’s meeting to adopt the resolution. Vice Chairperson Cassandra D. Harvey and Commissioner King L. Moore II were absent.
The proposed amendment includes the addition and removal of definitions within Title 17, such as the addition of neighborhood market, alcohol production and bar. There will no longer be a waiver for neighborhood markets requesting distilled spirits, according to a summary presented at the meeting by senior planner Cynthia Campaña.
The proposal would also remove the requirements for Conditional Use Permit factors regarding public convenience or necessity, which would still require a review by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. In addition, the proposed changes also removed the conditions of approval for on-sale or off-sale alcoholic beverage establishments.
“Those are not going to be codified anymore, but those will still be conditions of approval for each project that we get,” Campaña said.
The proposed amendment combines definitions in the current code for similar uses.
For example, bona fide restaurant and fast food restaurant will be known as bona fide restaurant under the proposed amendment. Instead of convenience market and mini-mart, the proposed amendment has convenience market/neighborhood market. A grocery store or supermarket is now grocery store/supermarket/drugstore.
A liquor store or primary off-sale alcoholic beverage establishment would be simply be called a liquor store under the proposed amendment. A primary on-sale alcoholic beverage establishment would be called a bar. A winery would be called alcohol production, which would include breweries, wineries and distilleries.
Bars and liquor stores would still require a Conditional Use Permit reviewed by the Planning Commission, according to the proposed amendment. A bona fide restaurant, alcohol production, grocery store/supermarket/drugstore and alcohol sales, in conjunction and incidental to a hotel, would require a director’s review by the Development Services director.
A convenience market/neighborhood market selling only beer and wine, would require a Minor Use Permit. The process would require a public notice to property owners within 500 feet of the project.
“The approving authority is the director, but the director may refer the project to Planning Commission or City Council for consideration and consideration,” Campaña said.
Should the applicant for a convenience market/neighborhood market seek a permit to sell beer, wine and spirits, that would elevate it to a Conditional Use Permit reviewed by the Planning Commission.
