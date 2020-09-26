FRESNO — Community members in Fresno are calling for the resignation of an independent police reviewer who admitted to withholding his report into allegations of police abuse involving a 17-year-old who was repeatedly punched in the face by a police officer.
Independent police reviewer John Gliatta told a subcommittee of Fresno’s Commission on Police Reform on Sept. 16 that he has been sitting on a report he finished in May related to accusations of brutality by police in the Jan. 23, 2019, arrest of 17-year-old London Wallace, The Fresno Bee reported Thursday.
Gliatta told officials last week he did not consult officials, Fresno police or community leaders when he made the decision to not place the report on his investigation of the Wallace incident in his quarterly review published in July because emotions potentially remained too raw from the May 25 killing of George Floyd by police.
“I did not want to print my results at that time because I thought it would cause issues within the community,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.