The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is asking residents, especially older people, to check and make sure they have the most up-to-date COVID-19 protection available, which includes at least one bivalent booster.

On April 19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 vaccine guidance. The CDC gave adults 65 years and older the option to get a second bivalent booster at least four months after their first dose, resulting in new eligibility for more than 335,000 Los Angeles County residents. They also made a second bivalent booster available to people who are immunocompromised at least two months after their first bivalent booster.

