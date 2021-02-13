ROSAMOND — The Rosamond Community Services District opened up discussions during Wednesday’s Board of Directors meeting over issues with trash collection throughout the community.
There have been many community complaints on social media about the county-mandated trash service provider, Waste Management. These complaints were corroborated in discussions with residents, RCSD staff and Board members’ personal experiences.
RCSD General Manager Steve Perez said he’s one of those people complaining.
“Sometimes they don’t pick up the trash,” he said. “Sometimes you don’t know when they’ll pick up the trash. When you call, you might get someone to respond, but it might take days.”
Director Greg Wood said there have been several instances where Waste Management has not shown up to collect trash on his street.
“Just getting a trashcan replaced took several phone calls and 15 days to get taken care of,” he said.
There are only two government entities for Rosamond that residents can go to for help on this issue, RCSD and the Rosamond Municipal Advisory Council.
“When people get frustrated in the community, they look to RMAC and RCSD to get relief,” Wood said.
The council chairman, Bill Parkman, has been compiling a list of issues and has expressed taking the concerns to the Kern County Department of Sanitation.
The RCSD Board supports the council in taking up the concerns of the community to the county.
“Even though this is an RMAC issue, it’s important that our agency supports them as they take up the issue, which they are,” Wood said.
He will continue to work with the council on this issue as RCSD’s representative and report back to the Board.
The Rosamond Municipal Advisory Council is scheduled to have its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Feb. 18 via Zoom.
There, residents can share their concerns and issues with Waste Management to the council during the Public Comment Period. The Meeting ID is 812 7536 3165 and passcode is 537695.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.