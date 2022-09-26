Mojave Inland Port

Mojave residents had the opportunity to question Pioneer Partners 2000’s Chief Operating Officer Morgan Hill about the firm’s proposed Mojave Inland Port, which will bring cargo on rail cars to the site on Mojave’s north side, where it will be transferred to trucks for distribution.

 Map courtesy of Pioneer Partners 2000

MOJAVE — As plans progress for a massive inland port in Mojave, residents had a few questions for the company behind it.

Morgan Hill, Chief Operating Officer of Pioneer Partners 2000, spoke to the Mojave Chamber of Commerce, on Thursday, to detail the project plans.

The roads are not designed for this massive capacity of trucks. The traffic and the damage to the roads in each direction for miles will be intolerable. Kern County Planning department has plans to do a small number of road modifications, but this will only make this mess 1% better at most. I know Lorelei Oviatt the ruthless head of planning for Kern County and a real disaster was given green paper to make this happen, so we don't have a choice.

