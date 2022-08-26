MOJAVE — The planned Mojave Inland Port is intended to help alleviate congestion at the busy ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, providing relief from some aspects of the supply chain problems that plague the state.
Mojave residents, however, have questions about how the massive cargo hub will impact their community.
Texas-based Pioneer Partners 2000, LLC, plans to build the Mojave Inland Port on 410 acres at the southeast corner of state highways 14 and 58, north of the Mojave Air and Space Port.
The proposed facility will handle cargo containers brought to Mojave via rail from the ports, and transfer them to trucks for further distribution. Empty containers would be transferred back to the ports in the same manner.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project’s designation as an inland port, earlier this month.
On Thursday, Kern County Planning and Natural Resources Director Lorelei Oviatt joined the Mojave Chamber of Commerce to discuss the project with residents.
The state is interested in promoting inland ports to alleviate supply chain problems, Oviatt said.
Part of the problem is the lack of space at the ports for unloading cargo containers from ships. Using the now-underutilized Alameda corridor rail line to move those containers away from the port to other areas for loading onto trucks is seen as one solution.
The Mojave site has a Union Pacific branch ruling through it, to bring in the cargo containers directly, then send them out to logistics warehouses, Oviatt said.
Most of these logistics facilities are in the Inland Empire, around Ontario, so trucks will be heading that direction from Mojave, likely down Highway 14 toward Los Angeles, or to State Route 138 to cut over to Interstate 5 and State Highway 99, she said.
Because the state has an interest in inland ports, it has set aside $1.6 billion to support them, Oviatt said.
“So we are going to try to figure out how we can leverage that money,” she said, to improve roads and railroad crossings where they impede traffic, such as on Rosamond Boulevard or in Mojave, near Oak Creek Road.
Because the state is interested in the inland port, it will help elevate other, related projects that the county has been seeking funding for, such as designated truck lanes for Highway 58 over the Tehachapi Mountains.
Some residents seemed skeptical, talking about how roads were repaved in exchange for renewable energy projects, and that those roads have been damaged since.
As for concerns of the air quality impacts of having numerous trucks pulling in and out of the port daily, Oviatt said air quality regulations already require the cleanest diesel engines available, and the state is moving toward requirements for zero-emission trucks in the future.
“These are going to be the cleanest trucks that work at this inland port,” she said.
In addition to the expected 3,000 jobs generated at the Mojave Inland Port, it will mean traffic for local restaurants, hotels, truck maintenance and other support businesses, she said.
