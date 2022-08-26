Mojave Inland Port map

The planned Mojave Inland Port is intended to alleviate congestion at the busy ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach by bringing cargo containers by rail to Mojave, where they are transferred to trucks for distribution.

 Map courtesy of Pioneer Partners 2000

MOJAVE — The planned Mojave Inland Port is intended to help alleviate congestion at the busy ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, providing relief from some aspects of the supply chain problems that plague the state.

Mojave residents, however, have questions about how the massive cargo hub will impact their community.

