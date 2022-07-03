QUARTZ HILL — Rural residents who live on private dirt roads not accessible from a county-maintained road would be required to provide written consent and proof of dust suppression measures for access to the roads for waste collection under the Los Angeles County Department of Public Work’s proposed formation and operation of Garbage Disposal Districts for Acton and Agua Dulce, Quartz Hill and those in eastern and western Antelope Valley.
An alternative would be for residents to move their waste containers to a county-maintained road for collection. A cubic-yard Dumpster could be converted to six 96-gallon wheeled carts, In addition, the availability of recyclables and green waste collection would reduce the need for trash, according to a presentation by David Coscia with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works, Environmental Programs Division.
Coscia; Coby Skye, deputy director over Environmental Services for Los Angeles County Public Works; and other Public Works representatives were on a Zoom video conference, last week, with members of the Association of Rural Town Councils to discuss the recirculated Initial Study and Negative Declaration for the proposed Garbage Disposal Districts system.
Members were skeptical at the prospect of getting all residents on the same private dirt road to cover the cost of treating the dirt road to limit dust. They also said the disabled or seniors who live on private dirt roads would be unable to move their waste bins to a county-maintained road.
They also expressed concern that the Antelope Valley would be the dumping ground for green waste to accommodate the county.
Public Works released the Initial Study and Negative Declaration, in February, for 30 days. Members of the public raised concerns regarding potential fugitive dust impacts resulting from the proposed increase in waste collection trucks traveling on unpaved roads. Based on comments submitted by the community the department made revisions to the proposed project and prepared a revised Initial Study and Negative Declaration.
The public review and comment period for the declaration ends, on Saturday. County officials have been working on the proposal, for about two years.
“The more feedback we’ve been getting about this system the more that can strengthen our belief that the Garbage Disposal District system would provide the most benefits to the community and address your needs in the most effective way,” Skye said.
The unincorporated Antelope Valley operates under an open market system for residential customers. The county proposed the Garbage Disposal Districts in part to combat illegal dumping and new waste reduction laws.
“The county has no oversight over the waste collection companies, including the rates they charge, the services they provide and the customer service provided,” Coscia said.
The county also wants to provide additional services such as bulky item collection and annual cleanup events. Occupied parcels would have access to basic services such as trash, recycling and green/food waste collection, bulky item collection, annual cleanup and illegal dumping services. Vacant parcels would receive access to illegal dumping services, assistance with community cleanups and expanded landfill vouchers and roll-off bins.
An alternative to the proposed Garbage Disposal Districts is exclusive residential franchise contracts. Those provide service only to residential customers who uses the three-cart system including single-family homes or small residential buildings of two or three units or businesses.
“Residential franchise fees are usually higher than garbage disposal fees,” Coscia said. “At this time, we are unable to estimate how much the fees will be in your area but anticipate they will be higher than the average rate in the southern part of the county.”
Formation of the proposed Garbage Disposal District service areas requires the county to work with the Local Agency Formation Commission, which has to approve the GDDs. Since the fees would be part of the property taxes, under Proposition 218, before the county can add a fee to property taxes, property owners have the right to protest it.
“If the Prop. 218 is approved and LAFCO gives their blessing have an election, then we call an election,” Coscia said.
The election would apply only to all registered voters in the four proposed Garbage Disposal Districts. People would vote only in their area.
The proposed Garbage Disposal Districts/Residential Franchise are projected to be in place by July 1, 2023. The contracts are anticipated to extend up to 10 or 15 years, with two additional three-year extensions.
“The reason for us to request those bids is to see if a longer term will provide a significant savings to the community,” Skye said.
The Garbage Disposal Districts are projected to help reduce illegal dumping with additional services and vouchers as well as provide additional revenue to combat illegal dumping.
Food waste would be mixed with any landscaping or other green waste to comply with a new state law.
Visit https://pw.lacounty.gov/epd/NewGDDs/Resources/docs/IS-ND_GDD_RF_Program_(Recirculated).pdf to view the revised Initial Study and Negative Declaration. The documents is also available at local libraries.
Send comments to: Department of Public Works; Attention Reyna Soriano, P.O. Box 1460 Alhambra, CA 91802-1460 or email: rsoriano@dpw.lacounty.gov
