PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale is accepting applications from residents to join the Measure AV Oversight Committee, which monitors spending for the revenue generated by the city’s own sales tax.

Measure AV is the 75-cent sales tax approved by voters in 2020. The revenue and expenditures from the tax are to be regularly reviewed by an oversight committee to ensure the funds collected are expended for the purposes specified in the Measure AV Ballot language.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.