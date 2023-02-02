PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale is accepting applications from residents to join the Measure AV Oversight Committee, which monitors spending for the revenue generated by the city’s own sales tax.
Measure AV is the 75-cent sales tax approved by voters in 2020. The revenue and expenditures from the tax are to be regularly reviewed by an oversight committee to ensure the funds collected are expended for the purposes specified in the Measure AV Ballot language.
The Measure AV Oversight Committee has the opportunity to review, comment and make recommendations on proposed expenditures of the sales tax revenue.
Committee members must reside or own a business within the City of Palmdale and be willing to serve at least a two-year term. Elected officials may not be members of the Committee.
The Committee meets bi-monthly. Members receive $100 per meeting, with a maximum of two meetings per month; the chair receives $150 per meeting.
As part of the final selection process, applicants must pass a Livescan fingerprint submission via the California Department of Justice.
If appointed, members are required to complete a Statement of Economic Interests Form 700 within 30 days of appointment.
A hard copy of the completed application may also be emailed to cityclerkdepartment@cityofpalmdale.org, hand delivered or mailed (postmarked by the deadline) directly to the Office of the City Clerk, 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite C, Palmdale, CA 93550.
The deadline for applications is 6 p.m., Feb. 16.
