PALMDALE — Antelope Valley residents are invited to provide input on what a proposed regional recreation center should include and where it should be.
One of two joint projects in partnership with the cities of Palmdale and Lancaster, the Palmdale Regional Recreational Complex is proposed as an approximately 100,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility that will offer year-round, indoor opportunities for social interaction, learning, fun and fitness, according to the staff report.
Two public workshops are scheduled, next week, in the next step of the public outreach process for developing the center.
The first, on Monday, is at David G. Millen Middle School, 39221 22nd St. West; the second, on Tuesday, is at The Palmdale Aerospace Academy, 3300 East Palmdale Blvd.
Both meetings are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free childcare, food and beverages will be provided.
Palmdale has an online survey for residents to provide their input as to where the center should be. The survey may be found, through Wednesday, at www.PalmdaleRecComplex.com
It takes a few minutes to complete and asks users to prioritize choices regarding the complex location and what should be near it.
The website also has additional information about the project and areas for residents to add their ideas about the project.
Nearly a year ago, the Palmdale City Council approved a $307,485 consulting contract with Denver-based Barker Rinker Seacat Architecture for the conceptual design and site selection for a regional recreation center.
Among the potential amenities the complex could include, are an indoor gymnasium, indoor and outdoor synthetic turf fields, an indoor walking track, multipurpose rooms, fitness rooms with lockers, a rock wall, boxing ring, pump bicycle track and handball, racquetball and pickleball courts.
The complex could also include computer workstations, space for small, informal group seminars or office/meeting space for local nonprofits and schools to provide youth services.
Other options for physical fitness include a playground geared toward those with physical or cognitive limitations, an indoor warm therapy pool, indoor cool water exercise pool and other water activities.
Outdoor tiered grass seating for small bands and neighborhood events or a drive-in movie set-up is also a possibility.
The actual amenities, services and activities to be included in the complex will be the result of community collaborations and staff recommendations.
