Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials are warning residents not to fall victim to a scam in which callers say they are Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department personnel and demand payment of a fine for failing to respond to a jury duty summons or outstanding warrant.
Victims, fearing arrest, will make payments in the form of gift cards, Bitcoin or pre-paid credit cards. The scammers use the fraudulent sense of emergency and pressure to coerce money from unsuspecting people, many of them elderly.
In some cases, the scammers will use the names of actual sheriff’s department personnel, officials warn.
Legitimate Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department personnel will never ask for payment over the phone or by email, officials said.
Financial transactions with the sheriff’s department are handled at patrol stations, courthouses and custody facilities.
Residents are instructed to not comply with any demands for payment by telephone, email or other means of communication, to be made in any form for any reason, by someone claiming to be a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department employee.
Those who believe they have been a victim of this type of crime should contact their local law enforcement agency to report the incident.
To prevent falling victim to these types of phone scams, residents should verify the identity of a suspicious contact through an independent source, such as a phone listing or online search. Do not use the contact details provided by the caller or in the email they sent.
Do not feel pressured by a threatening caller. Instead, hang up and verify their story.
Never send money, give a bank account number, credit card or personal information such as date of birth or Social Security number to anyone you do not know or trust.
A law enforcement or other government agency will never ask for payment by an unconventional method, such as gift or store cards, wire transfer or Bitcoin.
