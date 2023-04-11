Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials are warning residents not to fall victim to a scam in which callers say they are Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department personnel and demand payment of a fine for failing to respond to a jury duty summons or outstanding warrant.

Victims, fearing arrest, will make payments in the form of gift cards, Bitcoin or pre-paid credit cards. The scammers use the fraudulent sense of emergency and pressure to coerce money from unsuspecting people, many of them elderly.

