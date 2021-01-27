LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission granted a Conditional Use Permit for an Alcoholic Beverage Control Type 70 license allowing the on-site consumption of wine, beer and spirits at the future Residence Inn hotel under construction on
the BLVD.
The hotel, at 847 West Lancaster Blvd., will offer evening socials for guests over 21 years of age from 5 to 8:30 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The social hours will be held in the breakfast/lobby area. In addition, the lobby market located next to the front desk would sell individual bottles of beer and wine, according to a staff report.
The 77,500 square-foot, 107-room hotel will have meeting rooms, a fitness room, kitchen, dining area and pool.
“It’s clear that this is an application for on-site consumption (for) hotel guests and their guests, not the general public,” Chairman James Vose said.
The Commission voted 6-1. Vice Chairperson Sandy Smith recused herself from the vote because she is the executive director of Destination Lancaster and the hotel is part of Destination Lancaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.