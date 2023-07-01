LOS ANGELES — A state appeals court panel Friday rejected a resentencing bid for a man convicted of a drunken driving crash in Lancaster that killed two young men on their way home from work more than a decade ago.

The three-justice panel from California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal agreed with a Superior Court judge’s ruling that Tommie Lee Cole was ineligible for relief under a change in state law that affects defendants in some murder cases.

