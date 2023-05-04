LOS ANGELES — For the first time, researchers have captured and radio-collared a bear in the Santa Monica Mountains where mountain lions have been studied for two decades, the National Park Service said Wednesday.
The 210-pound black bear dubbed BB-12 was caught April 23 in a natural area south of US Route 101 on the western end of the range, the park service said in a statement.
It’s the first time in 20 years that scientists have encountered a bear that has taken up residence in these mountains, according to Jeff Sikich, a park service biologist who studies cougars.
“He appears to be the only bear here in the Santa Monica Mountains, and he’s likely been here for almost two years based on our remote camera data,” Sikich said. “It will be interesting to see how he shares the landscape with our other resident large carnivores.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.