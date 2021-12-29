Virgin Galactic is beginning to expand its named passenger list, as the space line announced that a researcher from Purdue University will fly to attend to an experiment on a future flight.
Aerospace engineering professor Steven Collicott was selected by the NASA Flight Opportunities Program to take part in a suborbital spaceflight on-board Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo.
“The sudden news that I now get to fly into suborbital space to work in an amazing new zero-gravity laboratory aboard Virgin Galactic is a thrill beyond words,” he said in a release announcing his selection. “That I’ll be one of the first researchers to fly with their own experiments is an exciting notion that I never bothered to consider before.”
Collicott will conduct an experiment to measure the motion of liquids through narrow space without forces such as gravity. This research will be used to help automate such measurements in the future, which could lead to less expensive spaceflight research and more efficient use of less toxic “green” rocket propellants, according to the release.
He has experience with spaceflight experiments, having taught a zero-gravity fight experiment course for many years. During the course, he and his student would take part in research on board an airplane making parabolic flights, which create brief moments of weightlessness at the apex of each arc.
These experiments, while simulating suborbital flight weightlessness, fly to only about 30,000 feet. The Virgin Galactic flights reach suborbital space, flying above 264,000 feet.
One of Collicott’s former students has already reached those heights on board SpaceShipTwo. Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic’s vice president of Governmental Affairs and Research Operations, flew in July to just over 282,000 feet, or 53.5 miles, operating an experiment during a mission which included Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson.
It was the first flight test to carry a full complement of crew in the cabin as configured for passengers.
“It’s a thrill to have my former Purdue professor, Dr. Collicott, selected by NASA in this nationwide and highly competitive process,” Bandla said. “Research such as this demonstrates the potential of our platform to help expand human knowledge. By offering reliable, frequent access to space, commercial space pioneers like Virgin Galactic can support the work of the scientific community and make a positive impact. Helping an esteemed researcher like Dr. Collicott realize his dream of accompanying his research into space is something very special.”
The NASA Flight Opportunities Program selected nine research projects this year to fly on board parabolic aircraft, high-altitude balloons and suborbital rocket systems in the future.
In addition to Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo, the latter category includes Mojave-based Masten Space Systems’ Xodiac and Blue Origin’s New Shepard.
Collicott’s flight is not yet scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.