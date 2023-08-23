Pakistan Children Trapped

Youngsters who were trapped in a broken cable car, receive first aid Tuesday following their rescue, in Pashto village, a mountainous area of Battagram district in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

 Associated Press

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Eight people who got trapped in a disabled cable car dangling high above a valley in Pakistan returned safely to the ground Tuesday after military commandos staged a daring and delicate rescue using helicopters and a makeshift chairlift.

The daylong ordeal began when six children got into the gondola for a trip to school. Two adults were with them. But then a cable snapped, bringing the car to a halt and trapping the group in midair. They were helpless, suspended hundreds of feet above a remote, mountainous landscape.

