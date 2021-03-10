ACTON — Polar, a white Siberian Husky with blue eyes and a pink nose, needs your vote if she is to become top dog in the America’s Favorite Pet contest.
The contest started with more than 12,000 dogs (there is a separate cat contest). As of Tuesday, Polar was in fourth place in her quarterfinal group of 16 dogs. The top dog from each group — there are 16 groups remaining — will advance to the semifinals.
The top dog will get a spread in Dogster magazine and take home $5,000 in cash prizes.
Michael and Susette Boggs adopted Polar from the Palmdale Animal Care Center more than four years ago when she was four months old.
“She has a wonderful personality, she loves everybody and everything,” Michael Boggs said.
The couple posted pictures of the photogenic pooch on social media groups in Acton, after they adopted her.
“People started asking for pictures,” Susette Boggs said. “And they said, ’Oh, she makes our day.’ She has a whole following on Nextdoor for our area in the Antelope Valley.”
Polar also is canine friendly to the Boggs’ foster dogs of all sizes.
“She gets along with all the little teeny, teeny ones and the bigs ones,” Susette Boggs said. “She’s so gentle with them and she constantly makes friends and then they leave because they get adopted, so I feel bad.”
The couple has fostered hundreds of dogs.
“We get all the dogs that nobody wants and we take them and get them great homes,” Susette Boggs said. “Polar, she’s the one that teaches them manners and breaks them in. When they’re scared she befriends them. I just want everybody to know that you can get great dogs from the shelter.”
She entered Polar in the America’s Favorite Pet contest.
“She was No. 1 the whole time, now it’s getting down to the quarterfinals,” Susette Boggs said. “She is up against dogs that have huge social media accounts.”
The Boggs rescued Polar on Jan. 11, 2017. The couple saw her the day prior, but she was spoken for at the time.
“We were told if the person didn’t come in by the close of business, then the next morning it was first-come, first-served,” Michael Boggs said.
They called the Palmdale Animal Care Center multiple times that night to see if Polar was still there. There were three people on the list ahead of them. No one came to get her. The Boggs were first in line the next day to get her and they waited three hours until the care center opened.
“No one came for her, so she was mine,” Susette Boggs said. “I wasn’t leaving that line, no way.”
The couple posted multiple pictures of Polar on the contest website depicting her in different costumes and wearing sunglasses. The primary picture shows her sitting in the Boggs’ backyard pool.
“She absolutely adores the pool; I swear she says ‘pool,’ ” Michael Boggs said. “She’d live in the pool all summer, if you’d let her.”
Polar needs your vote to advance to the semifinals. Voting ends at 8 p.m. PST, Thursday.
The first vote is free and requires a Facebook account. Additional votes can be purchased for $1 each, with a $10 minimum. A portion of the proceeds benefit the PAWS Foundation, which helps dogs, cats and wild animals go home and thrive, wherever is home, according to the nonprofit organization’s website (paws.org).
To vote for Polar visit https://americasfavpet.com/2021/polar-ec0e.
