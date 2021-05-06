GOP Leadership in 2021: Courageous and truthful need not apply
Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader and congressman for about half the Antelope Valley, said this week he is “losing confidence” in Liz Cheney’s ability to lead.
I can understand why.
Cheney, from Wyoming, is the No. 3 Republican in the House, and she will not lie and make excuses for the foolishness of Donald Trump.
She does not judge everything based on whether Donald Trump likes it. She bases decisions on whether she thinks it is good for the country.
This is anathema to McCarthy, who, in a brief moment of honesty, blamed the Jan. 6 riot on Trump, and has been backtracking ever since.
Liz Cheney shows courage, taking a stand for what is right even though it can hurt her politically.
No, we can’t have that in the Republican leadership, can we, Kevin?
McCarthy will not do anything he believes might jeopardize his chance to become Speaker of the House next year, so the groveling at Trump’s feet goes on.
Think Uriah Heep from Dickens’ “David Copperfield.”
Truthful and courageous? No place for someone like that in today’s GOP, sad to say.
At some point, the Trump diehards must ask themselves why the country has moved so sharply (and in my view disastrously) to the left over the last five years.
Much of it was in reaction to Trump. It became popular to oppose anything Trump was for. I have friends and relatives who detested Trump so much they went from conservative Republicans to full-blown left wingers.
Now the Republican Party is split in two, again over Trump. Long-time, rock-solid conservative Republicans are purged the instant they dare speak against him.
You know what Lincoln, and long before that, Christ, said about a House divided.
The Democrats, as they always do, are overreaching, and the Republicans may well take the House next year in spite of themselves.
They would be wise to break with the past, thank Trump for his judicial appointments, and move toward new leadership.
Liz Cheney would make a good speaker, for example.
———
I see that Peloton has recalled all its treadmills following a series of accidents that left several people injured and one dead.
The CEO apologized. Now the question is: Will the CEO get canned or get a multi-million dollar bonus at year’s end?
———
It’s a big month for the octogenarian set. Columnist George Will turned 80 this week and Bob Dylan hits that milestone on the 24th of this month.
Maybe 80 is the new 60.
Both are still going strong, and George Will does not look 80.
———
Speaking of 80-somethings who are still going strong, a good friend of mine who fits that description passed along to me a book, Umberto Eco’s “The Name of the Rose.”
The historical novel is a murder mystery that takes place in an Italian monastery in 1327.
I read mostly nonfiction and didn’t think I would find much of interest in an Italian monastery from seven centuries ago.
But I made the mistake of opening it when I got home. I say mistake because during the school year, between all my school work, my newspaper work and other things I’m working on, I have virtually no time for reading books.
Listening to books, yes. Sitting down and reading, no. I constantly listen to audibles in the car and while taking my walks, so I’ve gone through a couple dozen titles already this year.
Don’t tell my friend, but I got the audible version of “The Name of the Rose.”
Great book. I love going back to the 14th Century Italian monastery.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
