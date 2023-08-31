Obit Sundquist

Former Tennessee Gov. Don Sundquist (center) sits with his wife, Martha (left), and Andrea Conte (right), wife of former Gov. Phil Bredesen, before the inauguration of Gov.-elect Bill Lee in War Memorial Auditorium on Jan. 19, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. 

 Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Don Sundquist, a Republican who was twice elected governor of Tennessee and also served 12 years in Congress, died Sunday. He was 87.

Sundquist died at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis on Sunday morning, according to a family spokeswoman. He died peacefully, surrounded by family members, following surgery and a short illness, according to a statement Sunday morning from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s office.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.