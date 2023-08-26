WASHINGTON — Republican support for gun restrictions is slipping a year after Congress passed the most comprehensive firearms control legislation in decades with bipartisan support, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
That’s led to a gap between Democrats and the GOP on the issue of guns that has widened in the last year. Democrats have consistently outpaced Republicans and independents in their belief that gun laws in the US should be strengthened, but GOP support has dropped even further behind, the poll found.
Most Democrats, 92%, want gun laws made stronger, in line with their views in a UChicago Harris/AP-NORC poll conducted in July 2022. But Republican desire for more expansive legislation has dropped to 32% from 49% last summer and independents’ support also declined slightly to 61% from 72%.
“We’ve tried to legislate things for years without a lot of success, and I don’t really think law and regulation are the answer to our problems,” said Robert Lloyd, 57, of Booneville, Ark., who is a registered Republican but says he has “lost faith in both sides.” “I think our problems go way beyond guns.”
Yet despite the political divide, both sides believe it’s important to reduce mass shootings that plague the nation, the poll found. Majorities of Americans say they would support some additional restrictions on guns, particularly background checks and red flag laws, which allow law enforcement to remove weapons from a person believed to be a danger to themselves or others.
Even with GOP and independent headwinds on more restrictions, lawmakers could still find support: Enforcing background checks on all potential gun buyers earns bipartisan support, with 93% of Democrats and 68% of Republicans in favor.
The AP-NORC poll highlights the complicated feelings Americans have around guns, particularly as the U.S. is on track to hit a record-high number of mass shootings in one year, gun violence is up in cities around the nation and President Joe Biden is vying for reelection next year and is pushing a platform restricting guns that was all but politically unthinkable for fellow Democrats as recently as Barack Obama’s term.
“I have grandkids now, and they both have bulletproof backpacks to go to school,” said Democrat Gina Suits, 58 of Brookfield, Wis., outside Milwaukee. “I really feel stricter gun laws and the banning of assault weapons needs to happen. It’s our children.”
“If you really believe in gun laws, vote,” she said. “So we can get people in to make laws to save our children.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.