Mojave Chamber of Commerce members and guests heard a detailed report recently on the results of a two-year federal grant aimed at attracting new business and jobs to eastern Kern County.
At the Chamber’s Oct. 22 virtual meeting, Amanda Barnes of Mojave, one of three East Kern residents who administered the grant, listed a number of efforts that she and her colleagues were able to perform for communities in the region with support from the grant.
What stunned her audience was the number and variety of government services and funding opportunities that are available to communities like ours.
What was especially interesting is that almost all of these opportunities were unknown to all but a guest attending the meeting for the first time who is employed by an organization that works to assist women.
Towns left out
That was because, unlike incorporated cities, unincorporated communities like Boron, Mojave, North Edwards and Rosamond do not have paid staff to track this information and obtain services potentially available to them.
Many people just assume that all communities receive the same service from government at all levels.
While those of us living in unincorporated communities receive basic services like first responders, streets, planning and zoning, none have any local staff dedicated to doing what Barnes and her colleagues were able to do for us during the past two years in a process funded by a US Department of Defense grant.
Which was to develop directories listing sites available for industry, stores and homes, track grant funds available and compete for some of them, attend conferences to try to attract new businesses, and work with local businesses and agencies to assist them to attract and retain services.
As Julie Drake outlined in a news story about the meeting in this paper last Sunday, the quality of life in our towns could be significantly improved if we just knew what is available to us and had a full-time employee to track this information, among other services.
We pay taxes but do not receive full services.
Unable to become cities
In case anyone wonders why we are not incorporated cities, the 1978 passage of Proposition 13 skyrocketed the cost of the incorporation process, which is paid by local residents rather than government, while shifting most local decision-making from the local level to our dear friends in Sacramento.
None of whom campaigned locally during the current election other than by filling our mailboxes with pleas for our votes.
Once upon a time politicians employed aides who attended local meetings and events, were available in local offices, and made monthly visits to listen to needs of their constituents.
At the very least they responded to mail and phone calls.
Before any of them try to blame the disappearance of these services on COVID-19, it began long before that.
Back in the day, I was one of those people, representing two members of Congress and a state assemblyman.
Our primary task was to keep our employers in touch with the people they represented. Now they don’t even bother to attend monthly Zoom meetings from the comfort of their offices.
I learned during my experience to respond as soon as humanly possible to every communication from the folks who paid our salaries.
This was before email would make that task almost immediate.
I sent an email to one of our representatives recently congratulating him on something he and his colleagues did and, as of this writing, have not received a response.
Not even a “thanks.”
That would be unheard of in any business that wants to stay in operation, or by a previous generation of government representatives.
One excuse is that there’s isn’t any money to provide theses services.
The great irony is that the kinds of services I’m talking about attracting are those that will generate new jobs, businesses, and services along with new county and state tax revenues.
We in the Mojave Chamber of Commerce plan to do what we can to get our communities recognized, even if it means changing the way government operates.
Real world education
On a more positive note, Bakersfield’s Kern High School District unveiled a brand new Career Technical Education Center last week.
Years in the making, the new center will offer hands-on training in real world careers to the district’s students.
Reading the story in the Bakersfield Californian reminded of the time many years ago when Mojave businessman Chris Babcock suggested building a new high school at Muroc Junction, the intersection of Highway 58 and the north gate to Edwards Air Force Base.
Chris’s suggestion grew out of discussions to build a high school at California City.
His idea was for a high school that could serve students from Boron, California City, Edwards, North Edwards and Mojave.
It didn’t happen, but the concept remains.
Central location
When I read about the new Bakersfield facility, I immediately thought that the Muroc Junction location might be a great place to build a Southeast Kern Career Technical Education Center.
None of our towns have the population to support such a center on their own, but together they could create something to serve all our kids, industries, and communities.
The Center could seek technical and educational support from local industries including aerospace at NASA-Armstrong, the Air Force Test Center at Edwards and the Mojave Air & Space Port; mining technology at Rio Tinto’s Boron mine, Soledad Mountain Mining’s gold mine near Mojave, and cement production at CalPortland and Monolith west of Mojave; and renewable energy firms from Rosamond to Tehachapi.
The basic problem with making this happen will be one or more communities wanting it in their town, overlooking the value to serving all the students in the region equally from a central location.
