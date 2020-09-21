DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Bahrain broke up a plot by militants backed by Iran to launch attacks on diplomats and foreigners in the island nation home to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, Saudi state television and local media reported Sunday, just days after the kingdom normalized relations with Israel.
Details about the claimed plot remained scarce Sunday night as Bahrain’s Interior Ministry and its state media did not publicly acknowledge the arrests. Bahraini government officials, who routinely claim breaking up plots by militants backed by Iran, did not respond to a request for comment.
However, it comes as tensions between Iran and the U.S. remain high after the Trump administration claimed to have reinvoked all United Nations sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear program — something disputed by other world powers. The militants reportedly sought revenge for the U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in January, something long threatened by his colleagues in Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.