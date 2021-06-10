SAN DIEGO — A woman who died when she drove the wrong way on a California freeway and hit another car, killing two San Diego police detectives, was a diabetic who may have become disoriented because of low blood sugar, her husband said Tuesday.
Sandra Daniels, 58, died Friday in the high-speed, head-on crash on Interstate 5 near the US-Mexico border south of downtown San Diego. Her car burst into flames.
“We’re devastated,” Darrell Daniels, her husband of 33 years, told KFMB-TV in a phone interview.
The retired Navy officer said his wife had diabetes and had gone to Balboa Naval Medical Center that morning to get insulin.
“She went the wrong way, she got down there at the border, and somehow when she turned around she ended up on the wrong side (of the road),” he said. “And I believe that was because of low sugar.”
“There’s no way that she knew what she was doing,” he said.
