LOS ANGELES — A 2018 wildfire that killed three people and destroyed 1,600 homes was sparked by Southern California Edison equipment, according to a report by investigators released this week as the utility said it was looking into whether its power lines may have cause a huge blaze still smoldering Friday south of Los Angeles.
A redacted version of the Woolsey Fire investigation report obtained by the Ventura County Star concludes Edison equipment associated with an electrical circuit was the cause of the blaze two years ago.
Edison said in October 2019 that its equipment was likely the cause, and the report further supports that claim.
Under strong winds, a guy wire on a steel pole arced and connected with an energized conductor, causing “heated material” to fall on the vegetation down below, the documents state.
A “communication line” was also hooked up to that steel pole, and it became energized by the incident. A second fire was reported about a quarter of a mile away underneath the communication line, according to the documents.
The Star’s reporting on Thursday came as Edison was investigating whether its equipment caused the Silverado Fire that broke out earlier this week in hills near Irvine.
