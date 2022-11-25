LOS ANGELES — Billionaire developer Rick Caruso spent $162 for each vote he received in his Los Angeles mayoral campaign, according to Crosstown LA, a nonprofit news organization based at the USC Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism.
Caruso, who was defeated by Rep. Karen Bass in a mayoral race on which he spent a total of over $100 million, is projected to receive around 421,383 votes, according to Crosstown LA. The report found that Bass spent $10 per vote, a fraction of Caruso’s spending.
