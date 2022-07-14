PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District’s annual financial report showed the District’s finances improved in 2021, increasing its net position by 3.8%, or $3.17 million, as it added somewhat to its customer base and issued bonds for projects.
Finance Manager Dennis Hoffmeyer presented the report, on Monday, to the Board of Directors.
Operating revenues increased, in 2021, by 10.19%, or $2.8 million, to $30.36 million. This is thanks largely to increased water sales and meter service charges, as the District added 116 active accounts, he said.
This is “in the realm” of what was projected by the 2019 rate study, which set customer rates for five years, he said.
At the same time, operating expenses increased by 12.69%, or $3.2 million, to $28.5 million. This increase is primarily due to an increase in water supply costs, with the District purchasing water for nearly $3 million.
In terms of liabilities, the District’s costs for its contributions for the state retirement plan for employees was down, in 2021, as CalPERS had a good year.
“Don’t expect that again,” Hoffmeyer said.
The District’s costs for employee salaries also increased, last year, from $9.1 million to $9.4 million, according to the report.
“We’re doing pretty good for cash flow,” Hoffmeyer said.
The District’s customers are responding to the call to reduce water use, with overall use down versus earlier years, he said.
The District’s assessed valuation — which impacts the revenues received from property taxes — increased, in 2021, from $2.02 billion to $2.15 billion. The District received $1.66 million in ad valorum property taxes, plus an additional $840,880 in property taxes from former Redevelopment Agency properties, according to the report.
