EL CAJON — A medical transport plane struck power lines in cloudy weather before it crashed last month near San Diego, killing two flight nurses and two pilots, federal investigators said, Tuesday.
The Learjet 35A crashed on Dec. 27 while preparing to land at Gillespie Field in El Cajon, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board.
The weather was overcast with clouds and mist when the plane struck power lines and then crashed into the yard of a home in the unincorporated San Diego County area about 1.5 miles east of the runway, the report said.
The report didn’t indicate the exact cause of the accident, which will await the final report.
Nobody on the ground was hurt.
The crash killed pilots Douglas Grande, 42, and Julian Bugaj, 67, and flight nurses Christina Ward, 52, and Laurie Gentz, 68. They worked for Aeromedevac Air Ambulance, according to the El Cajon-based company.
The twin-engine jet was registered to El Cajon-based Med Jet LLC, according to Federal Aviation Administration records.
