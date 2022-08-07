Anne Heche Crash

HECHE

 Jordan Strauss

LOS ANGELES — Anne Heche was in the hospital Saturday following an accident in which her car smashed into a house and flames erupted, a representative for the actor told People magazine.

The representative, who was not identified, told the magazine that Heche was in stable condition a day after Friday’s accident. Her family and friends were asking that her privacy be respected, People reported.

