SACRAMENTO — California’s Department of Justice mistakenly posted the names, addresses and birthdays of nearly 200,000 gun owners on the Internet because officials didn’t follow policies or understand how to operate their website, according to an investigation released, Wednesday.

The investigation, conducted by an outside law firm hired by the California Department of Justice, found that personal information for 192,000 people was downloaded 2,734 times by 507 unique IP addresses during a roughly 12-hour period, in late June. All of those people had applied for a permit to carry a concealed gun.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

The ASSOCIATED PRESS is a pack of Lying Scumbags (IMHO). The California DOJ did not mistakenly release the names...the POS did it intentionally (IMHO). When the "defund the police" movement was in full swing, many Democrats purchased firearms. The Gun Control issues is a lost cause...and the Democrats know that, after getting "Crushed" many years ago when they pushed hard for gun control...The last thing a Pedophile wants (Joe Biden included), is to have the parents of a child they molested, to have access to a firearm.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.