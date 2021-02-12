A federal investigator says Southwest Airlines pilots on a flight into Burbank overshot the ideal touchdown point and should have aborted the landing before the plane skidded off a wet runway in December 2018.
The findings by an expert in aircraft performance were included in documents posted Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the incident.
The plane was stopped by absorbent material shortly before a fence and a street bordering Hollywood Burbank Airport. None of the 117 passengers and crew on the flight from Oakland were injured.
The investigator’s report is only one part of the NTSB probe. It could be several months before the Board determines probable cause.
A spokeswoman for Southwest said the airline would not comment on the ongoing investigation.
Burbank has relatively short runways, and air traffic controllers warned the pilots of heavy rain at the airport. A small jet before them had aborted a landing.
“Yeah, it’s wet with a tailwind and (expletive) short runway,” said the co-pilot, Peter Van Pelt, according to an NTSB transcript of the cockpit conversation.
“Awesome,” replied the captain, John Welinski, who was handling the landing.
“What could possibly go wrong? You’re going to have to earn your money, man,” Van Pelt answered, followed by the sound of laughter.
The pilots warned passengers to expect hard braking after landing.
