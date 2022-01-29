LOS ALAMITOS — A California Highway Patrol officer who shot and killed a homeless man who fired a gun at him was justified in using lethal force, the Orange County district attorney’s office said, Friday.
Armando Sabat, 71, was shot several times during an October 2020 confrontation in Los Alamitos.
The DA’s office outlined its investigation of the shooting in a December letter to CHP Commissioner Amanda L. Ray.
According to the letter, Sabat had refused requests by a state transportation worker to leave his makeshift tent in an onramp area of Interstate 605.
The CHP was contacted and two officers arrived. When one looked into the tent he saw Sabat with a revolver and reached for the gun, according to the DA’s letter.
Sabat shot him in the face, the letter said.
