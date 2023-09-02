CALIFORNIA CITY — About a third of California City’s cannabis businesses that have so far been audited are underreporting the amount of taxes owed to the city, according to a report by the city’s cannabis compliance consultant.
The city hired CORE Compliance in January to ensure the city’s cannabis businesses are complying with regulations regarding permits, record-keeping and paying taxes.
In the initial six months of its contract, CORE Compliance has completed in-person inspections of 60 businesses and audits of 29, owner Jaimie Lewis said during the City Council’s Aug. 22 meeting.
The inspections and audits have found that businesses have provided the wrong square footage of their cultivation activities, on which the excise tax is based, resulting in underreporting. In these cases, taxes and penalties have been assessed and are pending, Lewis said.
Businesses have also underreported revenues by deducting discounts and other reductions from the gross profits; taxes are based on the gross profits.
The consultant also found that although there are 70 active state cannabis business licenses in Cal City, most of those do not have the required current city business permit, which must be renewed annually.
“In prior administrations there was some miscommunication,” Lewis said, and some businesses were under the impression the city permit was not required or did not require annual renewal.
These businesses have been informed of the need for annual permit renewals, and this will result in an influx of renewal fees.
“I think a lot of folks are just claiming ignorance,” Lewis said. “We’re happy to walk alongside operators to really just help educate them what the requirements are to be in compliance.”
Based on the audits performed so far, the city can expect to receive more than $500,000 in permit fees, delinquent taxes and penalties, according to the report.
“It’s pretty obvious we haven’t been paid a whole bunch of tax dollars,” Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith said.
Those operations that do not pay their outstanding liabilities or renew their city permits will be referred to the state to have their state operating licenses revoked.
Among the challenges to ensuring compliance with the city’s regulations and taxes is that a significant number of the businesses have closed in the last two years, Lewis said, making it unclear how many are actually operational.
Ownership changes that have not always been recorded with the city and state licenses that are issued before confirming city requirements are met or other challenges.
Going forward, ensuring compliance may also be eased with steps taken to improve interdepartmental coordination and with the data base of operations created by CORE Compliance.
“I wish the city would’ve done this three years ago, when it was originally discussed. There was a lot of pushback then,” cannabis business owner Jason Meister said. “I think the city as a whole really missed the boat on millions of dollars here.”
The city turned to the commercial cannabis industry in 2016 as a source of tax revenue, in hopes of replacing the oft-renewed but controversial special parcel tax on which the city has relied for decades to support city operations.
The current version of the special parcel tax, which funds the police and fire departments, is designed to decrease in proportion to increases in cannabis tax revenues.
Local businessman and long-time special tax opponent D.J. Twohig said the calculations used to set the annual special tax are in error because of the cannabis tax delinquencies. The 2023-2024 special tax was set at the prior meeting, without taking into account the figures presented by CORE Compliance.
“You need to fix all of this,” he said.
Problems with businesses operating with state licenses but no city permits or unrecorded ownership changes date at least to 2019, according to a report during a City Council discussion about hiring a cannabis compliance officer. At that time, the council tabled the decision over disputes regarding the job description. Later efforts to hire someone to fill the compliance role proved fruitless, leading to retaining CORE Compliance.
