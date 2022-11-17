SACRAMENTO — California will likely have a $25 billion budget deficit,next year, state officials announced, Wednesday, ending a run of historic surpluses and acting as a warning to other states about a potential recession.

Democratic-controlled California taxes rich people more than other states, meaning most of its drop in revenue is because the uber-wealthy aren’t making as much money as they used to. That’s why California is often one of the first states to have budget problems when the economy starts to falter.

NO !! Its because Rich people are fleeing California...and Spitting in Newsom's face as they leave. They didn't get rich being idiots...they know the parasites (aka Democrats) will leach off them till nothing is left....Hence they are moving...Pronto. (Same with New York).

