AVUHSD finances

Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education, Vice President Carla Corona (left), President Charles Hughes, Clerk Miguel Sanchez and trustee Jill McGrady approved the District’s 2022-23 first interim financial report with a positive certification, on Dec. 9.

 Screenshot

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District submitted a 2022-23 first interim financial report with a positive certification, meaning the District is able to meet its financial obligations for the remainder of the current fiscal year and the subsequent two fiscal years.

The first interim report provides an update on the District’s financial health since the adopted budget was approved, in June, through Oct. 31.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.