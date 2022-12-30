LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District submitted a 2022-23 first interim financial report with a positive certification, meaning the District is able to meet its financial obligations for the remainder of the current fiscal year and the subsequent two fiscal years.
The first interim report provides an update on the District’s financial health since the adopted budget was approved, in June, through Oct. 31.
The District’s total projected revenue for the 2022-23 fiscal year is approximately $288.9 million, with estimated total expenditures of $278.4 million. The District’s ending fund balance is about $58.8 million, which includes about $40 million in one-time assigned funds and $10.5 million set aside for economic uncertainty. There is an additional unassigned $7.8 million and $250,000 in stores and inventory.
“Really, we would look at our economic uncertainty of 10 and the amount at 7.8, combine those and we have just short of 6% in reserves on a $400 million budget, so it’s very tight budget,” Assistant Superintendent Brian Hawkins said during a presentation at the Dec. 9 meeting.
Looking toward the future, the state Legislative Analysis Office projects that California faces a $25 billion budget deficit from when the 2022-23 budget was approved last June, Hawkins said.
“As the state reduces its income, the income that schools get, which is through Prop. 98 education funding, will decrease as well,” Hawkins said.
The LAO’s revised calculations estimated a $15 billion decrease in education funding from the 2022-23 fiscal year to the 2023-34 fiscal year due to a shortfall in personal income tax.
“The LAO projects that if the state were to go into a recession the numbers I just told you would be considerably worse,” Hawkins said.
He added that economists with the University of California, Los Angeles are split on whether the state will see a recession begin, in mid-2023.
The State Assembly has prioritized protecting Proposition 98 funding for the 2023-24 fiscal year budget.
“They want to provide certainty to the school districts to make the needed investments to reverse the learning loss,” Hawkins said.
Board President Charles Hughes asked about District enrollment compared to average daily attendance, which shows a difference of 2,876 of students who are not attending class.
The projected enrollment for 2023-24, a carryover from the current fiscal year, is 21,678 students with an average daily attendance of 18,802 students. The 2018-19 school year, the last pre-pandemic school year, had enrollment of 21,077 students and an average daily attendance of 21,077 students, a difference of 1,407 students.
“We basically doubled our missing students since the 2018-2019 school year,” Hughes said.
The District’s attendance rate was about 94% to enrollment and is about 90% now, Hawkins said.
Board Vice President Carla Corona asked for a breakdown by individual school sites.
“I would be very curious to know which school is having the truancy or lack of, why aren’t kids coming to school, is my question,” Corona said. “I’m sure there are a load of answers.”
The District tracks those numbers by school site and grade level. Hawkins said they can provide those numbers to Corona.
The Board approved the first interim report on a 4-0 vote, with trustee Donita Winn absent.
