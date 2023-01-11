WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of California said, Tuesday, she will seek the US Senate seat currently held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a fellow Democrat and the oldest member of the chamber.
“Especially in times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington,” Porter said in a video posted on Twitter. “That’s exactly why I’m announcing my candidacy for the United States Senate, in 2024.”
Porter is a progressive Democrat who was first elected to Congress, in 2018, and won a tight race for reelection to her newly redrawn Southern California district, in November. She said in the video that she has “challenged the status quo” in Washington, taking on “big banks,” Wall Street and the pharmaceutical industry. She wants to ban members of Congress from stock trading.
“To win these fights, it’s time for new leadership in the US Senate,” she said.
Feinstein, 89, has for several years faced questions about her health and whether she will seek another term. She has not announced whether she will seek reelection, in 2024, though she is widely expected to retire.
“Everyone is of course welcome to throw their hat in the ring, and I will make an announcement concerning my plans for 2024 at the appropriate time,” Feinstein, who won her sixth election, in 2018, said in a statement, Tuesday. She added that she is currently “focused on ensuring California has all the resources it needs” to deal with deadly storms hitting the state.
Porter’s announcement, which came as torrential rains and mudslides forced thousands from their homes and were blamed for the deaths of over a dozen people, could be the start of a competitive race between multiple candidates in the heavily Democratic state. Republicans haven’t won a statewide race in California since 2006, and with Feinstein and Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer having their seats locked up for a quarter century, several Democrats have been waiting for their chance.
Among the potential candidates is Rep. Adam Schiff, who was a key figure in impeachment proceedings against former President Donald Trump and has said he’s exploring a Senate run. Rep. Ro Khanna told NBC News, on Tuesday, that he is focused on “historic weather conditions” his district is facing and that he will make a decision “in the next few months.”
Feinstein was elected for the sixth time, in 2018. Noticeably more frail than in previous years and occasionally forgetful when asked questions, she holds no senior leadership positions, makes fewer public appearances and is no longer the force she was in the Senate. She stepped down from her post as the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, in 2020, and also declined to take the post of Senate pro tempore, this year, after the retirement of Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy.
The Senate president pro tempore, third in line to the presidency, usually goes automatically to the most senior member of the majority party. As the de facto president of the Senate when the vice president is away, the president pro tempore has several jobs, including opening the Senate every day that it is in session.
