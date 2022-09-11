Election 2022 Porter Housing

Rep. Katie Porter purchased her four-bedroom, three-bath residence in a subdivision on the University of California Irvine campus, in 2011, for $523,000, a below-market price secured through a program the university uses to lure academics who couldn’t otherwise afford to live in the affluent area.

WASHINGTON — In Orange County, Calif., where the typical house sells for $1 million, Rep. Katie Porter's four-bedroom, three-bath residence in a leafy subdivision on the University of California Irvine campus is a bargain.

The progressive Democrat and law professor, who has lamented the cost of housing in her district, purchased it, in 2011, for $523,000, a below-market price secured through a program the university uses to lure academics who couldn’t otherwise afford to live in the affluent area. The only eligibility requirement was that she continue working for the school.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

America's educational system has become the MAFIA.

