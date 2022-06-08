PALMDALE — Rep. Mike Garcia and Democrat Christy Smith appear headed toward a rematch this November for the 27th Congressional District seat, while the Antelope Valley’s two state Assembly district races could see longtime Assemblyman Tom Lackey face off against Democrat Rita Ramirez Dean.
Garcia, a Santa Clarita Republican, and Smith, a Santa Clarita Democrat, were the top two vote-getters among six candidates for the 27th Congressional District.
Smith received 20,258 votes, or 44.3%, and Garcia received 17.792 votes, or 38,9% based on early unofficial vote-by-mail returns in Tuesday’s statewide primary election posted by the California Secretary of State’s office.
Garcia beat Smith twice, previously. First, in a special May 2020 run-off election to see who would complete the remainder of former Rep. Katie Hill’s unexpired term in the 25th Congressional District. Garcia beat Smith again in November 2020 for the two-year full-term seat.
Under California’s “top two” primary system, in which all candidates appear on the same ballot, the top two vote-getters, regardless of their political party affiliation, advance to the Nov. 8 general election.
The runners-up for the 27th District are Democrat Quaye Quartey with 3,144 votes, or 6.9%; Democrat Ruth Luevanos, with 2,814 votes, or 6.2%; Republican Dave Rudnick, with 1,057 votes or 2.3%; followed by Republican Mark Pierce with 645 votes, or 1.4%.
Results will change as an unknown number of ballots remain to be processed, including vote by mail ballots postmarked by election day but received later, and conditional voter provisional registration ballots.
In the 34th Assembly District race, Assemblyman Lackey, a Palmdale Republican who is currently serving his fourth term representing the 36th District, will face off against Democrat Rita Ramirez Dean if early results hold.
Lackey was the top voter-getter with 3,801 votes, or 41.54%, based on early returns posted by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office. Dean received 2,806 votes, or 30.66%. In third place was first-time Assemblyman Thurston “Smitty” Smith, an Apple Valley Republican who represents the 33rd District currently. Smith received 1,200 votes, or 13.11%. Democrat Raj Kahlon placed fourth with 903 votes, or 9.87%; followed by Republican Paul Fournier with 245 votes, or 2.68%; and no-party candidate Roger LaPlante with 196 votes or 2.14%.
Palmdale City Councilman Juan Carrillo, a Democrat, and Republican Paul Andre Marsh appeared headed to a November showdown based on the early unofficial results from the county registrar.
Carrillo led a field of four candidates with 3,127 votes, or 34.69%; followed by Marsh, who collected 2,652 votes, or 29.42%. Democrat Andrea Rosenthal was in third place with 1,891 votes, or 20.98%; followed by Lancaster attorney Steve Fox, a Democrat, with 1,345 votes, or 14.92%.
