Rep, Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, and other congressional leaders held a press conference on Thursday calling for Russian authorities to release a US Marine from Tehachapi.
McCarthy and Texas Republican leaders, Sen. John Cornyn, House Foreign Affairs Committee Lead Republican Michael McCaul and Congressman August Pfluger, R-Texas, came together to announce the introduction of a bipartisan, bicameral resolution calling for the immediate release of Trevor Reed.
“Our resolution and our message are simple,” Pfluger said. “The United States will not tolerate an American citizen being held by the Putian regime as a political pawn. Free Trevor Reed.”
Pfluger said that Reed was initially detained by the Russian Federal Security Service for public intoxication. He said that when they discovered Reed was a US Marine, they upped his charges and accused him of endangering police officers.
“These charges were clearly politically motivated and the entire process has been a sham,” Pfluger said.
Reed has been in Russian captivity since August 2019. The accusations surrounding his arrest made by Russian authorities are questionable, according to eyewitness accounts and security footage, a release from McCarthy’s office said.
“It’s unjust the way (Reed) has been treated by the Russian judicial system,” McCarthy said. “It’s been nothing short of what I would call cruel. That’s why we’re united, in this in a bipartisan, bicameral fashion, to send a very clear message.”
McCarthy said Reed was not only one of his constituents but also one to the three Texas leaders joining him in the press conference.
“Trevor is (their) constituent, but prior to that he lived in California, and he lived there for 16 years,” McCarthy said. “He graduated from Tehachapi High School in my district, he was an Eagle Scout, and most importantly, he has honorably served our country.”
He also said the community hasn’t forgotten Reed either.
“I’ve heard from constituents in Tehachapi, families and children who grew up with Trevor, and they make the case of what an amazing man he was and is, and how horrible the circumstances of this case are,” McCarthy said.
