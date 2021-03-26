LOS ANGELES — US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and a Los Angeles-based political action committee have reached a settlement that bars the Georgia Republican from blocking anyone from her public Twitter account or other social media while she’s in office.
Greene also agreed to pay $10,000 to cover legal fees for MeidasTouch LLC, which plans to donate the money to two nonprofit groups, according to Ben Meiselas, the PAC’s co-founder and a lawyer whose clients have included former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
“This was a swift and impactful resolution we are proud of,” Meiselas said in an email.
A telephone message seeking comment on the settlement was left at Greene’s Washington office Thursday.
