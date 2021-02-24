WASHINGTON — Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, sent a letter, along with a bipartisan group of lawmakers, to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, urging the President Joseph Biden administration to strengthen US–Armenian ties.
The lawmakers also urged the Biden administration to hold Azerbaijan and Turkey accountable for past aggressions.
“The United States cannot allow Russia, Turkey and Azerbaijan to solely dictate and dominate the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh,” the lawmakers wrote. “While we have seen some re-engagement in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Minsk Group process, we believe more must be done to pursue an enduring settlement based on the fundamental right to self-determination.”
In the letter, the lawmakers requested the Biden administration help ensure lasting peace in the region and not allow Russia, Turkey and Azerbaijan to dictate the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.
“In negotiations, our diplomats must insist that any future settlement supported by the United States will provide the people of Artsakh with the ability to reconstruct their communities and rebuild their lives without fear of further bloodshed,” the lawmakers wrote.
