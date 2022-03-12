PALMDALE — Eligible Los Angeles County tenants and landlords have until March 31 to apply for COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance, the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs announced, Friday.
Eligible tenants and landlords are urged to apply immediately, the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs said. Applications will no longer be accepted after March 31.
Recent data from the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey estimates that hundreds of thousands of Los Angeles area tenants live in households that are behind on rent but have not applied for assistance.
“If these households do not receive help, many could lose their housing, worsening the region’s homelessness crisis,” the DCBA said.
County officials have redoubled their efforts to get the word out about the program before the end of the month. Every eligible applicant seeking assistance for eligible costs submitted and incurred on or before March 31 will be assisted. Rental assistance helps tenants and landlords avoid the eviction process and makes sure that all rental obligations are paid. Eligible households may receive up to 18 months of assistance to cover rent debt accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic between March 2020 and March 2022.
Those in need of rental assistance for unpaid rent and utilities owed from April 1, 2020, to March 31 should visit housing.ca.gov. For details, including eligibility and application help, residents should call the CA COVID-19 Rent Relief Call Center at 833-430-2122. Income-eligible applicants may qualify regardless of immigration status and will not be required to show proof of citizenship.
Residents who are facing eviction should immediately contact www.stayhousedla.org. StayHousedLA will continue to provide LA County renters with information about their rights as tenants, workshops, legal assistance, and other support to keep tenants housed in Los Angeles County even after the state deadline of March 31.
“Emergency rental assistance programs provide much needed relief for low-income tenants who are behind on their rent and utility payments,” DCBA Director Rafael Carbajal said in a statement. “These rental assistance programs have helped prevent unnecessary housing displacement and have helped ensure our most vulnerable residents have remained protected throughout the pandemic.”
“Thousands of county residents have received rent relief, but data shows that many thousands more may be missing out on available help,” Emilio Salas, executive director of the Los Angeles County Development Authority, said in a statement. “Now more than ever, we encourage landlords and renters who have been affected by the pandemic to apply by the state’s March 31 deadline.”
As of March 9, the state has received 234,809 applications from LA County residents and paid out over $1.2 billion.
Call the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs’ Housing and Tenant Protections team at 833-223-7368 or visit rent.lacounty.gov for details about how federal, state and county laws can protect tenants and property owners.
Visit nhslacounty.org/mortgagereliefprogram/ for details about LA County’s Mortgage Relief Program.
