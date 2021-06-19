If you are an income eligible renter who has experienced a financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has past due rent, or if you are a landlord who has experienced a loss in income due to unpaid rent, you may be eligible to get financial assistance through the California COVID-19 Rent Relief program.
Eligible renters can apply for landlords to be reimbursed for 80% of each eligible renter’s unpaid rent between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021. The landlord must agree to waive the remaining 20% of unpaid rent for that specific time period. Eligible renters whose landlords choose not to participate in the program may receive 25% of unpaid rent between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021.
Renters are eligible to apply for the rent relief if one or more individuals in the household meet all of the following requirements:
• Have qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardship due to COVID–19.
• Demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability, which may include: a past-due utility or rent notice or eviction notice; unsafe or unhealthy living conditions; or any other evidence of such risk, as determined by the program.
• Have a household income that is not more than 80% of the Area Median Income, or about $64,019.
Before applying for assistance, you will need proof of loss of income, or significant costs incurred due to COVID-19. That may include a declaration of COVID-related financial hardship; a letter of termination from your job; most recent pay stub with employer’s information; proof that you have applied for unemployment benefits; or proof that your unemployment benefits have expired, including unemployment benefits provided through the CARES Act.
Landlords who have one or more eligible renters can apply to get reimbursed for 80% of each renter’s unpaid rent between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, if they agree to waive the remaining 20% of unpaid rent for that specific time period.
Landlords must also meet the following requirements:
• All payments must be used to satisfy the renter’s unpaid rent for the period between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021.
• Your renters must take steps to verify that they meet eligibility requirements and sign the application.
Your renter’s household income must be at or below the 80% of the Area Median Income, or about $64,019.
Before applying, landlords will need a property deed; mortgage note, property tax statement, copy of property insurance statement, and a lease or rental agreement reflecting the renter’s name, residence address, and monthly rent due.
For details, visit housingiskey.com or call 833-430-2122.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.