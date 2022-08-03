SACRAMENTO (AP) — Rent-A-Center, one of the nation’s largest rent-to-own companies, will pay $15.5 million to settle California’s allegations that it misled and overcharged tens of thousands of customers, Attorney General Rob Bonta said, Tuesday.
An investigation of the company’s “kiosk” business inside traditional retail furniture stores found that, since 2014, it used what Bonta called an inflated “cash price” for products that was 15% higher than the true retail price, among other alleged violations.
The practice affected more than 100,000 contracts through the company’s Preferred Lease line, previously known as AcceptanceNOW, although the company also has more than 2,000 standalone stores.
Many consumers seek rent-to-own options without realizing that “the total price they pay will end up being much higher” than if they bought outright, Bonta said. And with Rent-A-Center’s 15% “illegal upcharge,” he said, “that couch, that fridge or that washer potentially cost struggling families hundreds of extra dollars each.”
Such businesses rent things like furniture and appliances, often to low- or moderate-income customers who typically pay by the week or month. Usually after one to three years, they then own the product.
The company will return $13.5 million in restitution to California consumers under the settlement, pay $2 million in civil penalties and agree not to engage in misconduct in the future, Bonta said. Consumers who rented through the company’s kiosk businesses are eligible for the restitution and should be sent a notice at their last known mailing address, he said.
Rent-A-Center Has always been a pack of Dirtbags (IMHO).
