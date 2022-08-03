California Rent To Own Settlement

A Rent-A-Center delivery truck is seen, on Tuesday, in Sacramento.

 Rich Pedroncelli/AP Photo

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Rent-A-Center, one of the nation’s largest rent-to-own companies, will pay $15.5 million to settle California’s allegations that it misled and overcharged tens of thousands of customers, Attorney General Rob Bonta said, Tuesday.

An investigation of the company’s “kiosk” business inside traditional retail furniture stores found that, since 2014, it used what Bonta called an inflated “cash price” for products that was 15% higher than the true retail price, among other alleged violations.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Rent-A-Center Has always been a pack of Dirtbags (IMHO).

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.