NEW YORK — Seymour Topping, among the most accomplished foreign correspondents of his generation for The Associated Press and the New York Times and later a top editor at the Times and administrator of the Pulitzer Prizes, died on Sunday. He was 98.
Topping passed away peacefully at White Plains Hospital, his daughter Rebecca said in an emailed statement.
As a correspondent for the AP in 1949, he was eyewitness to the fall of Nanking, then the capital of Chiang Kai-shek’s Nationalist government, to Mao Zedong’s Red Army. It was the key victory in the Communist conquest of China, and Topping was first to report it to the world.
After the Communists consolidated their hold and publicly aligned with Soviet leader Josef Stalin, Topping and other American correspondents were ousted from the mainland, with Topping arriving in Hong Kong in late 1949. From there, after a home leave visit to the United States and an urgent detour to Canada to visit and marry his future wife, Audrey, he returned to the AP bureau in Hong Kong.
He was hoping that the Chinese Communist authorities would agree to his request to go back to China. While awaiting their answer, Topping accepted an assignment in French Indochina.
As he recounted it in a 1972 memoir of his reporting career in Asia, “Journey Between Two Chinas,” the AP wanted him to “go to a funny little country whose name was sometimes mixed up by our editors in New York with Indonesia. It was Indochina. There was some kind of trouble in Vietnam, and would I go there for a month?” He and Audrey had just checked into the Continental Hotel in Saigon in February 1950 when a plastic bomb thrown by a cycle driver ripped through a café across the square, shaking the hotel. He rushed out to a scene of chaos.
