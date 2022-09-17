Obit Lewis

Recording artist and show host Ramsey Lewis warms up before a taping of the “Legends of Jazz with Ramsey Lewis,” in 2005, in WTTW’s studio in Chicago. Lewis, whose music entertained fans over a more than 60-year career that began with the Ramsey Lewis Trio and made him one of the country’s most successful jazz musicians, died, Monday. He was 87.

 Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — Renowned Jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis, whose music entertained fans over a more than 60-year career that began with the Ramsey Lewis Trio and made him one of the country’s most successful Jazz musicians, has died. He was 87.

Lewis is revered in Jazz circles for 1960s hits like “The ‘In’ Crowd,” “Hang on Sloopy” and “Wade in the Water.” He earned three Grammy awards and seven gold records. The trio’s first record, in 1956, was “Ramsey Lewis and the Gentlemen of Swing.”

