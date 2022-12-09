LANCASTER — JVS SoCal hosted a grand re-opening ceremony, Thursday afternoon, for Los Angeles County’s newly redesigned America’s Job Center of California.
The remodeled facilities, at 1420 West Ave. I, include a Youth Innovation Center equipped with 3D printers, gaming stations and career development resources to attract and engage the next generation of workers.
JVS SoCal and America’s Job Center of California hosted the grand re-opening and grand opening ceremony with dignitaries including LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger; Kelly LoBianco, director of the LA County Department of Economic Opportunity; and Cesar Valladares, deputy division chief from the state of California Employment Development Department.
“The Antelope Valley deserves no less than what we have here today,” Barger said. “With this relaunch we are not just increasing services; we’re fostering an opportunity in the Antelope Valley.”
The center will work directly with industry leaders at Boeing, Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin who have hired and will continue to hire local residents, Barger added.
“If we continue to invest, they will also invest from within this community,” Barger said. “We’ll also make sure the center provides support for those most in need, prioritizing access for veterans and foster youth.”
The AJCC, as it is known, will support more than 13,000 small businesses who can access needed resources, she added.
LoBianco heads LA County’s newest department, the Department of Economic Opportunity.
“We’re here to build a more equitable economy with providing local communities with inclusive and sustainable growth and with opportunity and mobility for everybody,” LoBianco said.
She added the new Youth Innovation Center will help prime young people for the world of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).
The Department of Economic Opportunity and JVS SoCal is investing $150 million of American Rescue Plan funds in the America’s Job Centers of California to enhance the program that puts 10,000 young adults into paid work experiences every year, moving from 120 paid hours to 400 paid hours and connecting them to mentors, LoBianco said. They are also talking to businesses and nonprofits impacted by COVID about grant opportunities that will open, in January.
“It takes the entire system to do the work we’re doing here,” Valladares said. “Whether you’re an adult, youth, a senior, a migrant season farm worker, someone who’s recently unemployed, some who is still working part-time, underemployed, whether you’re a small or large employer, I want to repeat this — this is the gateway to service delivery point. This is a gateway, the American Job Center here, is available for you.”
The center reopened following extensive renovations and enhancements including the addition of the first Youth Innovation Center. The new space is dedicated to area community residents ages 14 to 24 looking for tools, guidance and resources to gain work experience and step into rewarding careers
Local residents can connect to job preparation, training and new career pathways with family sustaining wages, while small businesses and high growth sector employers can connect to a diverse talent pipeline that supports sustainable and inclusive growth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.