Job center reopens

Rachel Cruz, (center left) an America’s Job Center of California customer, cuts the ribbon, Thursday afternoon, for the newly redesigned center as Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger (center right) and other dignitaries look on.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — JVS SoCal hosted a grand re-opening ceremony, Thursday afternoon, for Los Angeles County’s newly redesigned America’s Job Center of California.

The remodeled facilities, at 1420 West Ave. I, include a Youth Innovation Center equipped with 3D printers, gaming stations and career development resources to attract and engage the next generation of workers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.