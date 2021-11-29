LANCASTER — Donations are sought to sponsor holiday wreaths that will be placed on the graves of veterans at Lancaster Cemetery during the annual Wreaths Across America program, on Dec. 18.
The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. at the cemetery, 111 East Lancaster Blvd. Following the ceremony, participants will lay the fresh balsam wreaths on veterans’ graves.
Wreaths are $15 each. Donors to provide wreaths may fill out a form online at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org, search under locations for Antelope Valley Cemetery District, visit the Lancaster Cemetery Facebook page for a sponsorship form or call the cemetery at 661-942-6110.
The Lancaster Cemetery has participated in the nationwide program since 2009, when it involved about 15 people placing wreaths, Manager Dayle DeBry said.
“It was pouring rain and freezing cold. It’s really come a long way,” she said.
Now, about 100 people regularly turn out for the event, including service groups and youth organizations such as Boy Scouts, Young Marines and others.
“It’s nice to get the community together and have everybody come out,” DeBry said.
The decorations remain in place until about mid-January, DeBry said.
It is an extensive display, as Lancaster Cemetery is the final resting place of more then 1,050 veterans, DeBry said.
The number continually increases as she and office assistant Karla Archuleta research graves for which there is limited information known. Their most recent veteran discoveries have been from the Spanish-American War and World War I, she said.
The Wreaths Across America project began in the 1990s when Worcester Wreath Co. in Maine began placing wreaths on headstones at Arlington National Cemetery during the holidays. As word spread, residents of other communities across the United States wanted to honor veterans buried in their cemeteries.
