PALMDALE — More than 400 Antelope Valley Union High School District students submitted artworks and compositions for the eighth Holocaust Arts Contest.
The art will be displayed April 4 through 22 at Edwards Federal Credit Union, 39963 10th St. West.
“There’s so many entries that they will have to be rotated almost daily, but it’s open to the public to come and view,” retired Lancaster High School teacher Sue Strom said.
Strom resurrected the contest first at Lancaster High and then opened it to the whole district.
Holocaust survivor Jerry Weiser and his wife Rita selected four poems for the sponsor book. They also selected artworks to go with poems.
One of the poems is already illustrated.
The Weisers selected three student artworks to go with the book they will publish on his mother’s works.
“The winners will get a $100 scholarship,” Strom said.
The honorable mentions will get $50 scholarship if there is enough money in the contest budget.
