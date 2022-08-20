MOJAVE — Kern County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are investigating human remains found in the desert, on Monday, sheriff’s officials reported, Thursday.
Kern County Sheriff’s deputies responded, at about 8:30 a.m., to a report of a possible deceased person, on Sierra Highway near Backus Road, between Mojave and Rosamond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.