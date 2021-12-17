PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, reluctantly but unanimously approved an amendment to the city’s Municipal Code that will allow for greater density in areas zoned for single-family housing by making it possible to build two units on a single lot, including duplexes, without a hearing or review.
The changes bring the city’s code into compliance with state law intended to increase available housing, established earlier this year in Senate Bill 9.
The changes, as specified by SB 9, allow homeowners in single-family residential areas to divide their lot into two parcels and build homes on each, including duplexes. This could mean up to four units on what was a single-family lot.
The Council’s reluctance stemmed from the concern that it removes local control over planning decisions by establishing the additional density without any kind of hearing or planning review required.
“This item is going along with centralizing policy-making over housing in Sacramento and taking it from local government,” Councilmember Richard Loa said. “I am passionately against this, but we are put in a position where we have no choice.”
If the Council had not approved the changes, which include some local discretion, such decisions would instead fall under the state rules, City Attorney Christopher Beck said.
There are some restrictions to the lot-split allowance, including that lots are not in a high fire severity zone, flood zone or habitat conservation area; they are not a historic district or historic landmark; and the proposed split would not result in demolishing more than 25% of existing exterior walls.
The newly created parcels cannot be smaller than 1,200-square-feet, and one parcel may not be less than 40% of the original, according to the staff report.
Mayor Steve Hofbauer noted the legislation is under litigation and could be changed or nullified, but the city needs to comply with it in the meantime.
One protection that was included in the measure is to prohibit short-term rentals in the additional units created, he said.
“That is consistent of what most of the cities have been passing to avoid the transient occupancy issues,” he said.
Councilmember Juan Carrillo said he understands the Council’s concerns with the lack of local control over planning issues, but that he was also concerned with the need to provide more housing, at every income level.
“This is an attempt to provide more housing,” he said.
Loa countered that the one-size-fits-all legislation doesn’t take into account conditions in specific areas that could affect quality of life, such as parking issues with greater density.
“The problem is that we’re the ones here on the ground,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that this finally passed the legislature.”
Hofbauer added his concern that the measure would adversely impact older neighborhoods in Palmdale that could be gentrified under it.
(1) comment
Centralizing policy-making in Sacramento...Yes because the "Worthless Dirtbags" in Sacramento are on a Power Quest. Now didn't Cali go into "Sanctuary State" mode...maybe it's time to go into "Sanctuary City" mode.. unless "Coward Mode" suits you? Trash like Gavin Newsom, and Pelosi (the Drunk POS)...actually want you to Kneel...but hey dictating how small cities "should be ran" is a start. Remember this when the 2022 midterm election get here. The Dems have become Woke Trash...and Heartless Scum...If you can't see that for yourself...you must be a hardened Parasite..whose only concern is Money... (which makes you a POS).
